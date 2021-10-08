From Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

Senator Andy Uba Campaign Organisation (SAUGCO) has urged Governor Willie Obiano to stop all forms of blame game, but buckle down and face the insecurity situation in the state which led to threats by the Federal Government to declare a state of emergency.

A statement, yesterday, by Director, Media and Publicity of the group, Afam Ogene, said Governor Obiano appeared to have woken up after weeks of prodding, to come off the high horse he bestrides, to frontally tackle the deteriorating insecurity in the state.

“But as is mostly typical of anyone who wakes up from the wrong side of his bed after a deep slumber, Governor Obiano, like an intemperate workman who quarrels with his tools, is blaming everyone else but himself for the threats by the federal authorities to declare a state of emergency in Anambra if the current state of anomie persists.”

The Andy Uba campaign organisation picked on comments by Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightment, C. Don Adinuba that victims of the politically motivated violence in Anambra State was anything near what happened in Imo and Ebonyi states controlled by the ruling All Progressives Congres(APC) and why hasn’t Malami considered a state of emergency in these APC-controlled states.

“Adinuba was reacting to what ordinarily was tantamount to a wake-up call by the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, for the state government to rise up to its responsibility of addressing the insecurity challenges in the state.

“When Governor Obiano speaks about past security challenges in neighbouring Imo and Ebonyi states, the question to ask is: didn’t governors of both states take urgent, practical steps that restored normalcy? When only two days ago, on Tuesday, October 5, 2021, governors of the South East met in Enugu to seek solutions to rising insecurity, especially in Anambra, why was Obiano the only governor not in attendance? Why did he rather choose to go dancing on a campaign romp at Otuocha, Anambra East LGA of the state, on the same day other serious governors gathered to seek a regional solution to a problem most prevalent in his state, in spite of the fact that he is not a candidate in next month’s governorship election?

“In deed, where are the surveillance cameras, drones, helicopters, horses and dogs which Governor Obiano claimed to have bought to tackle crime and criminality in the state? As a matter of fact, it is high time the governor offers explanation about the whereabouts of these security paraphernalia, especially against the widespread believe among the citizenry that most of the items have been sold and the dogs and horses used as culinary delights.”

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .