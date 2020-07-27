Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has warned the Federal Government to stop recruiting the pardoned ex Boko Haram sects into the military, insisting that the act is already a National embarrassment to the country.

The warning was contained in a press statement released by the media and publicity secretary of the group, Emma Powerful and obtained by our correspondent in Owerri yesterday also described the recruitment as disgraceful and a sign that the country has lost its focus.

The group however pointed out that it would no longer tolerate the exercise by the federal government just as it maintained that it is working towards exposing those behind the act.

IPOB also claimed that The killing going on in Southern Kaduna has justified the claim that those behind the recruitment are out to eliminate more Christians in the north and south east as well as South south.

Powerful said “Releasing Boko Haram terrorists members arrested is purely an indication that they are out to eliminate more Christians in the North and Biafra land at any given date.

“We are aware of their plans that Fulani and government are secretly recruiting them into the Nigerian police, army, navy, air force and other paramilitary outfits in the country.

“IPOB has equally taken it as a priority to expose their evil plans against Christians in Southern Kaduna and Biafra land to the entire world. Since this APC-led bigotry administration took over power in 2015 ,Nigeria has taken a turn for the worst.