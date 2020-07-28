Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has warned the Federal Government to stop recruiting the pardoned ex-Boko Haram sects into the military, insisting that the act is already a National embarrassment to the country.

The warning was contained in a statement by the media and publicity secretary of the group, Emma Powerful in Owerri yesterday.

He described the recruitment as disgraceful and a sign that the country has lost its focus.

The group, however, pointed out that it would no longer tolerate the exercise by the Federal Government just as it maintained that it was working towards exposing those behind the act.

IPOB also claimed that The killing going on in Southern Kaduna has justified the claim that those behind the recruitment were out to eliminate more Christians in the North and South-East as well as South-South.

“Releasing Boko Haram terrorists members arrested is purely an indication that they are out to eliminate more Christians in the North and Biafraland at any given date…

“IPOB has equally taken it as a priority to expose their evil plans against Christians in Southern Kaduna and Biafraland to the entire world. Since this APC-led bigotry.”