Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Kano State Governor Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has appealed to private and public hospitals in the State to stop rejecting patients seeking care in their hospitals.

The governor, who spoke at a COVID-19 press briefing held at Government House, implored them to attend to the sick “in order to help reduce the prevalence of death that is existing in the State.”

He said that the government was already in talks with the private medical sector on how to assist them and streamline their services.

“Those in the private sector, already we are discussing with them to see how assistance could be provided to them and to see that they don’t convert their hospitals to COVID-19 hospitals. That one is dangerous.”

Ganduje appreciated the sacrifice of the health workers in the State, saying that they are working day and night at the risk of their lives for the good of the society.

He again condoled with the people of the State over the death of the Emir of Rano, the late Alhaji Tafida Abubakar Ila, and the death of several sons and daughters of the State who have passed away recently.

“Death is an act of God. It is God that provides life and it is God that gives life,” said the governor.