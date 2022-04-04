From Gyang Bere, Jos

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has urged Nigerian Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) and the Federal Ministry of Communications to stop sabotaging Federal Government’s effort in resolving the current strike in Nigerian Universities.

ASUU Zonal Coordinator, Buchi Zone, Prof Lawan Abubakar, disclosed this on Monday during a press briefing in Jos and said NITDA is misleading Nigerians on the credibility and acceptability of UTAS which has passed integrity test.

He explained that the University Transparency and Accountability Solution was developed to address the peculiarities of the University System which IPPIS does not.

Prof Abubakar noted that the deployment and adoption of University Transparency and Accountability Solution (UTAS) by NITDA would go along way in resolving the current strike.

‘One of the seven demands ASUU is impressing on the Federal Government to address is the deployment of the University Transparency and Accountability Solution (UTAS) to replace Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS) for personnel payments and management in the University System,’ he said.

‘UTAS, which was developed as a payment platform and for personnel management in accordance with the University Laws is one of the core issues in ASUU’s current struggle.

‘Ironically, NITDA in conjunction with it’s parent Ministry, (The Ministry of Communications) is seriously sabotaging the government’s efforts at resolving the impasse. This is obviously capable for prolonging the current strike thereby bringing untold hardship on Nigerian University student and the University System.’

He explained further that after the successful development of UTAS by ASUU, Federal Government directed NITDA in line with it core mandate to integrity tests in the software which he said was rated high.

Prof Abubakar said ‘the tests conducted are User Acceptance Tests (UAT), and Vulnerability Assessment and Penetration Tests. The first test conducted by NITDA score UTAS software 97.4%.

‘After scoring UTAS this high, NITDA went further to contradict itself my making a fallacious statement that UTAS has failed integrity tests. The union wonders how a s ore of 97.4% will amount to failure.

‘The Union still agreed to another Test by NITDA on March 8, 2022 in the presence of observers front he Federal Ministry of Education/National Universities Commission (NUC), Federal Ministry of Finance/OAGF, Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment and the National Salaries, Income and Wages Commission.

‘This most recent test still scored UTAS 99.3% in all the Tests metrics. ASUU is Therefore surprised that NITDA, having scored UTAS this high on two different occasions, unpatriotically went to the press to deliberately mislead the public into believing that UTAS has failed Integrity tests again.’

He called on Nigerians and the Federal Government to call the Ministry of Communications and NITDA to order to avoid prolonging the current strike to the detriment of Nigerians students.