From TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

Sole Administrator, Rivers State Waste Management Agency (RIWAMA), Felix Obuah, has again appealed to Rivers people and those doing business in the state, not to work against the good efforts of the Agency to ensure that the state is environmentally clean and healthy to all residents.

Obuah said any action that negates the sanitation laws of the state, including disposing of wastes outside the government approved hours of 6pm-12midnight and outside the government approved receptacles, amounts to sabotage.

Speaking against the backdrop of some lawless open truck drivers intercepted by 4pm along Ernest Ikoli Street, Old GRA Monday, July 5, and another at New GRA illegally dumping wastes, the RIWAMA Sole Administrator wondered why these recalcitrant truck drivers take pleasure in flouting government instructions and rules.

He said what the truck drivers need is to exercise patience for one or two hours to the stipulated time and at approved government receptacles.

Obuah noted that no other reason could have prompted such repulsive actions other than sabotage government efforts.

He appealed to all residents not to take the Agency’s considerateness for weakness, warning that henceforth, anybody arrested for littering and defacing any part of the State capital and its environs, would be made to go through the complete process of prosecution and punished accordingly.

Obuah, through his media aide, Jerry Needam, vowed to prosecute those caught to serve as deterrents to others who would want to sabotage the efforts of the Rivers government to keep Port Harcourt, and its environs clean.

