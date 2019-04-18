Following persistent attacks and killing of Nigerians across the country, the President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Samson Ayokunle, has charged the Federal Government to tackle the insecurity bedevilling the country, leading to the death and loss of lives in recent times.

The CAN president said it is unfortunate that people who are supposed to live as one people are now fighting and killing each other while government fails to tackle the issues.

He stated this in Yola, on yesterday, during a one day official visit, to commiserate with victims of the recent attacks in Adamawa State. He also donated some relief materials to the victims.

“Nigeria, which is a land of peace and prosperity, has now become a land where insurgency, kidnapping, herdsmen attacks and arm robbery has become the order of the day with little efforts to address the issue.”

Rev. Ayokunle urged the federal government and all security agencies to stop trivialising security issues in the country buckle up and bring it to the barest minimum and end the senseless killing and destructions of lives and properties in the country.

“We are tired of this unwanted and preventable killings in Nigeria.

“We are one people; irrespective of our tribe, religion and culture.

“Nigeria must be a truly democratic country where every Nigerian will be their brother’s keeper.

“We condemn attacks on Christian communities in Adamawa state and call on the state government to ensure that Christian communities are assisted to get back to their homes.”

The CAN boss particularly appeal to the state government to rebuild the damaged seminary school destroyed by herdsmen in Bare village, in Numan Local Government Area.

Items brought by the CAN president for the Internally Displaced Persons includes 60 50kg bags of guinae corn, 100 bags of maize, 30 cartons of cooking oil, 30 cartons of food seasoning and 10 bags of rice.