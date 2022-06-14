From Emmanuel Adeyemi lokoja

The Bishop of the Anglican Diocese of Kabba, Kogi State, Rt. Rev. Dr Steven Kayode Akobe, has called on the Federal Government to urgently devise a new security architecture that would finally put an end to the incessant senseless killings of innocent people in the country by terrorists suspected to be foreign mercenaries.

He said the situation is worsening every day as terrorists invade communities, kill and maim innocent citizens with little or no response from security agencies or government, while the people continue to live in fear in their fatherland.

He said: “Nigeria is fast becoming a land flowing with tears and blood because the reality of terror, devastations, destructions and fear are evident every where. It is like an earthquake, which is followed by a tsunami, leaving great destruction of lives and property, and we have no place to hide.

“We live in very uncertain times, Nigerians have lost their homes, livelihood, lives and property because these attacks have become senseless and endless, there seems to be no end in sight, either at home, on the road, at worship centres or at work, on the farm, nowhere is safe.

“The government appears to be weak and overwhelmed, and the security agencies appear not to be able to bring the situation under control. Nowhere is safe in Nigeria; every aspect of our national life is under attack, we are in a war situation, the government has to seek external help if necessary, so as to save our lives.

“It must be noted that the incessant insurgency, banditry, kidnapping attacks devastating our communities are mostly carried out by foreigners from other parts of Africa with collaboration from some elements and groups within the country. And government must urgently do something about this before it escalates further,” the bishop noted

“Nigeria has more than 250 ethnic nationalities that have existed peacefully together for many centuries, however,some unpatriotic Nigerian politicians have brought in foreigners from other countries in Africa in order to enhance their political advantage. Our young people have always been turned to political thugs and the result is what we are now witnessing today.

“We, therefore, call on the Federal Government to speedily find a way of securing our country and deliver us from the hands of insurgency. There is an urgent need, therefore, to guard our national borders against marauders and raiders and for the government to act decisively and stop the blame game,” he added.

Bishop Steven Kayode Akobe gave the charge recently during the Ninth Synod of the Anglican Diocese of Kabba at the Cathedral Church of St Andrews, Kabba, with the theme, “The place and power of the Altar (personal, family, church and national) as a means of Christian discipleship. 1Kings: 18: 20-41.

On the nation’s dwindling economy, Bishop Akobe said the devastation on the economy was having a serious toll on the day-to-day living of Nigerians, adding that the current foreign debt profile of N41. 6 trillion was on the high side and unacceptable.

On the forthcoming general election, the man of God called on all Nigerians of voting age to go and collect their PVC and vote on election day, according to their conscience, even as he called on voters to stop worshipping the politicians because of peanuts they would collect from them, stressing that they should not sell their future.

While urging christians to play active roles in electing their leaders in the coming polls, he said it was not enough to pray and fast alone for the country, but believers must come out and also seek elective positions, so as to rid Nigeria of corruption.

Bishop Akobe, while exhorting christians on the need to build personal and family prayer altars to intercede for the nation and for their personal needs, said an altar for God would enhance the personal relationship of christians and their Maker, as it would enable them communicate with Him and hear directly from Him.

Rt. Rev. Akobe, who gave comprehensive accounts of those who built prayer altars for the Lord in the Bible and their lives were positively transformed, said every genuine child of God must have a personal prayer altar, and every genuine christian family must have a corporate prayer altar as a lifestyle.

He enumerated the benefits of prayer altars to include giving christians free access to the throne of grace, constant refreshing from the Lord, drawing constant strength and spiritual energy, connecting deeper to the Lord, and hearing or getting direct revelations from God, among others.

