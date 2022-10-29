By Christopher Oji

The Nigeria Police Force has one more assured that the Federal Capital Territory(FCT), Abuja, is safe as there is no imminent security threat

The police also assured that the FCT is not being saturated with bombs as speculated in the news.

According to Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi,” It is surprising and disheartening to read in the news and on the social media that bombs are being planted in every area of the Federal Capital Territory, even from some individuals, who are presumed to be peace ambassadors and patriotic agents of national unity in Nigeria.

“I dont think it will do our country any good to continually spread such fearful rumours to further create more panic to citizens and residents of the FCT and Nigeria at large.

“We still reiterate that the FCT is safe and there is no imminent threat, neither is the FCT being saturated with bombs as speculated in the news. We, therefore ,urge residents of the FCT, and Nigerians at large to disregard this fake news which is purportedly sponsored to create fear in our people and heat up the polity.

“We will continue to adopt all effective operational strategies to decimate the activities of non-state actors and other criminal elements in the country”.