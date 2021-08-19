By Henry Uche

Experts drawn from developmental psychiatry, occupational therapy and parental counselling, clinical psychology, behavioral analysis, audiology, clinical mental health counselling, speech therapy, language therapy and autistic caregivers have implored Nigerians to stop stigmatisation and segregation against People Living with Autism (PLWA), saying such acts were against humanity and divinity.

At the 11th Annual Autism Conference held recently in Lagos under the aegis of Guaranty Trust Bank, with the theme “Life Beyond the Diagnosis,” the group managing director, GTB, Segun Agbaje, in his address, said the financial institution was poised to give full and productive life to PLWA in a world that seems rigged against them.

According to Agbaje, PLWA are not alone in the world but would have the full support of Guaranty Trust Bank, adding that the vision to build an inclusive and empowering world for everyone living with autism was intact.

“If you have a child or ward living with autism, you are not alone, you have the full support of everyone at Guaranty Trust, as well as our commitment to helping you in any way we can to give your child a full life beyond the diagnosis.

“We shall continue to champion conversations on how to empower children and adults with developmental disabilities while leading from the front on the campaign to take down social stigma and institutional challenges that continue to inhibit their ability to live full and productive lives,” he affirmed.

In a comment, a speech/language pathologist, Grace Bamigboye, who spoke on #BeAVoice, advised parents and guardians whose children were living with autism not to worry, noting that the condition was not a death sentence as there were people across the world making impact on humanity despite having autism.

According to her, everyone was expected to #BeAVoice for these challenged citizens by conscientiously engaging in self-education on the challenges PLWA face every day, examining the biases other people hold about them and speaking against any form of discrimination.

“We need to educate ourselves about the challenges PLWA face every day as well as biases and discrimination held against them. We need to be there for them by giving them support in any kind as well as share resources to ameliorate their plight,” she said.

On her part, a special needs educator, Adelola Edema- George, said dearth of accurate data on PLWA has impeded the proper management of special citizens. She urged states and the Federal Government to step up and assist financially and otherwise to give them hope as in other climes.

“We have about 14 per cent of people living with autism. But that’s not an accurate data. The reason is most parents do not come out to seek help for their children who suffer this challenge. Some even abandon such children either in the hospital or at caregivers’ centres and run away. Hiding or locking such child/children indoors does not solve the problem.

“It is better you open up, seek help and take necessary actions after diagnosis to help such child to live and lead a fulfill Life. Autism is not the end of the road, there are many who made it despite the challenge. It all depends on how we all manage them; let’s help them in all sincerity,” she said.