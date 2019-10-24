Chinelo Obogo

The Bayelsa State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has hit out at the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomole for allegedly accusing the party of plotting to rig the forthcoming governorship election.

The state chairman of the PDP, Moses Cleopas, said in a statement that the comment reportedly credited to the APC chairman has the capacity to truncate the peace of the state if it is not ‘nipped in the bud.’

He accused Oshiomole of ‘condescending to the point of encouraging violent activities before and during the elections in the state because of his ambitious intent to deliver their governorship candidate at all costs.’

“Our attention been drawn to a publication by Adams Oshiomole, alleging attempts to rig the November 16, 2019 governorship election and cause violence during the election in Bayelsa State. The intent and activities of the APC has been discovered and if not nipped in the bud would truncate the already existing peace in the state.

“It is unfortunate that the APC national chairman could condescend to the point of encouraging violent activities before and during the elections in the state because of his ambitious intent to deliver their governorship candidate at all costs. The information at our disposal is that the APC has procured the services of the GOC 6 Division Nigerian Army in Port Harcourt to rig the election in Bayelsa State, using the military.