From David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

Nonchalant attitude to the sufferings of downtrodden Nigerians has been a source of worry to the Prelate of Methodist Church Nigeria, His Eminence, Dr Samuel Uche.

Become a partner with USA companies, promote their offers and get paid in US Dollars weekly, Nigerians are earning about $465 weekly. Click here to see how you too can get paid .

Dr Uche expressed his worry in Umuahia during the 58th birthday celebration of Bishop (Dr) Sunday Onuoha, which was graced by scores of archbishops, bishops and other personalities.

The Methodist Prelate insisted that agitation for self-determination sweeping across parts of the country should be blamed on bad governance and corrupt practices on the part of the nation’s leaders.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

“People in the leadership positions do not want to know what a greater percentage of the population pass through on a daily basis in order to survive. They take the masses for granted and that is wrong.

“Those who are agitating are not doing so for the fun of it. The youths agitate because they are pressed to the wall. Dialogue and sincere engagement of the agitators is the only way out, to give them and a greater percentage of the population a sense of belonging,” the Prelate noted.

He said that there should be no further delay in addressing the grievances of the youth segment of the Nigerian population, which has been neglected by leaders past and present in order to ensure unity of the country.

Small Manhood & P.E 7days Solution... Click Here For Details .