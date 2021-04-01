By Job Osazuwa

Amid increasing concerns about the safety or otherwise of the AstraZeneca vaccine, renowned neuroscientist and activist, Dr. Philip Njemanze, has advised the Federal Government to suspend administering the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine on Nigerians.

Njemanze, a former principal investigator of NASA, United States, said there was no basis to continue administering the vaccine on Nigerians because Ireland has suspended its use on the grounds that some of its citizens administered with the vaccine developed blood clots.

Njemanze said: “Since the drug has proven to cause blood clot in some persons in Ireland, it is a medical error for the Federal Government to continue administering Nigerians with the AstraVeneca vaccine.

“The one used in Ireland is not different from the vaccine we are using here in Nigeria.

“From all indications, this is an experimental vaccine and, since there is a proven case of the vaccine causing blood clot in some persons, it does not matter where it has occurred, whether in Ireland, Denmark, it should be suspended.”

Njemanze, who is the chairman of International Institutes of Advanced Research and Training, Chidicon Medical Centre, Owerri, Imo State, wondered why enormous attention is given to COVID-19 when other diseases such as malaria are killing many Nigerians.

Njemanze said: “COVID-19 should not be a national priority when we have just about 168,000 cases and few fatalities when there are diseases such as malaria killing thousands of Nigerians.”

Similarly, a public affairs analyst, Comrade Cyril Okemuo, said: “The so-called COVI-19 vaccine is not a vaccine after all. It is a dangerous experimental gene therapy, according to experts. The US Centre for Disease Control gives the definition of vaccine as a medical product that stimulates a person’s immune system to produce immunity to a specific disease. Immunity is the body’s ability to prevent the invasion of pathogens. Pathogens are foreign disease-causing substances, such as bacteria and viruses, and people are exposed to them every day. Antigens are attached to the surface of pathogens and stimulate an immune response in the body. And from what medical experts are saying, this is just an experimental gene therapy and cannot be passed off as vaccine.

“If you are immune to a disease, you can be exposed to it without becoming infected. The COVID-19 vaccine does not provide any person who received the vaccine with immunity to the pandemic nor does it prevent the spread of the disease. It does not even meet the US CDC’s definition of a vaccine.

“So, it is deceptive for pharmaceutical companies that are producing these experimental gene therapy to claim that it’s a vaccine. These drug makers are lying and, by calling the therapy a ‘vaccine’, they are only attempting to protect themselves from health liability arising therefrom. This is because vaccine injuries or death are exempted by law from any product liability lawsuits.

“The mainstream media, government health bureaucrats and politicians, unfortunately, have bought into this deception/propaganda to stampede their citizens into forced vaccinations. The pharmaceutical companies are going to reap enormous profits without any risk, while downplaying the health risk posed by the experimental gene therapy called ‘vaccine’.

“Between March 2020 and December 2020, the American FDA quickly rushed to approve an experimental gene therapy without any published animal/clinical trial for human vaccination. Soon after, other countries like UK, Russia and China followed suit. This is not only dangerous but genocidal on a world scale. Do not forget that this so-called vaccine is manufactured using cells derived from aborted human babies.

“Researchers are concerned that it’s going to provoke autoimmune reactions, setting one up for a lifetime of serious health complications. It is also being feared that the experimental gene therapy can make future infections even worse. This means that individuals who get this so-called experimental gene therapy are the guinea pigs.

“It is a known fact that hundreds of thousands of complications/deaths from the mRNA experimental gene therapy in several countries are being downplayed. There should be no rush in taking this vaccine. There are other medications such as hydroxychloroquine that were used to manage the condition in order the to boost the body’s immunity on the outbreak of the pandemic. Immediately that was proven successful, there were concerted efforts to discredit the efficacy of the drug.

“It is on record that we were told that there was no specific, effective treatment or cure for coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), the disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus. Accordingly, the basis of management of COVID-19 is supportive care, which includes treatment to relieve symptoms, fluid therapy, oxygen support and prone positioning as needed, and medications or devices to support other affected vital organs.”

Okemuo argued that there was more to it than meets the eye.