Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

A political group in Ogun State, Remo All Progressives Congress (APC) youths, has warned those it described as “evil perpetrators” to desist from the campaign of calumny against the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, or face the wrath of teeming members of the group.

The group gave this warning in a statement signed by its coordinator, Adetowubo Adebayo, a copy of which was made available to our correspondent on Wednesday in Abeokuta.

Remo APC youths, noted that the continued smear campaign and actions against Osinbajo could trigger disharmony in the polity and create unrest in the country.

It contended that the vice president, as an upright man with unblemished integrity, wouldn’t have involved himself in corruption as being peddled by his detractors in the presidency.

The group said it could not stand aloof and watch an illustrious son of Remoland in the person of the VP, to be dragged down by mischievous elements in the country’s corridor of power, stressing that Osinbajo had been a dependable partner to President Muhammadu Buhari.

While declaring its unalloyed support to the VP, Remo APC youths urged Nigerians to put their trust in him alongside President Buhari, to deliver good governance to the country.