TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

Chairman of People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Rivers State, Ambassador Desmond Akawor, has charged members of Local Government Legislative Assembly to stop issuing impeachment threats to their chairmen at the slightest provocation, but follow due process in handling grievances.

Addressing leaders of 23 local government Legislative Assembly during a congratulatory visit in his office in Port Harcourt, yesterday, Akawor said such threat was a distraction which often ended in futility, as other avenues of dialogue were not explored.

The PDP chairman, who advised them to always think of other channels of exhausting their grievances, like involving leaders of their local areas and the party caucuses at the zones, observed that not following due process amounted to putting the cart before the horse and a source of embarrassment to the state government and the party.

Ambassador Akawor also told them that rushing to the media, especially social media whenever there is an issue between them and their chairmen was not the best option.

He urged them to build strong and cordial relationship with their council chairmen to facilitate development at the grassroots.

“Discuss your problems with the appropriate people in your local government areas and not take them to social media. Social media is like carrying your family matter to the market”, he stated, warning that the press cannot solve their problems.

Akawor added: “Let us consider ourselves as members of one family; always consult before you take any action”.

He also informed them that their position was strategic as they are the closest to the people at the grassroots. Hence, they must relate well with their council chairmen and also do something for which they would be remembered after they leave office.

He disclosed that their demands were issues that could be handled amicably and urged them to continue to remain loyal and supportive of the Governor Nyesom Wike-led administration.

“Our governor is doing well. Some states are complaining that their governors are doing nothing, especially with the second tenure when most of them considered as time to go. Governor Wike is still initiating projects, not small ones, but huge projects.

“There is going to be a road from Woji to Akpajo to Refinery junction which must be completed before he leaves office; the five flyovers he will also complete before he leaves office. In the local government areas projects are dotted here and there”, he maintained.

He called on local government authorities to complement the state government’s efforts by embarking on projects that would promote development in their various areas.

Earlier, the leader of the group, who is also the leader of Port Harcourt City Local Government Area, Collins Omunakwe, pledged the loyalty of the body to the new PDP executive in the state.

Omunakwe appealed to the chairman to use his position to bring cordial working relationship between the legislature and the executive at the local government level.

He presented some of their demands from their council chairmen to the PDP chairman, which included car loan, severance allowance, among others.

He and congratulated the chairman and members of his executive on their successful election and inauguration.