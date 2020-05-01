Stanley Uzoaru Owerri

The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has warned the Federal Government over calling for probe of former leaders of the South East and South South zones of the country.

Kanu who disclosed this in a radio Biafra broadcast on Thursday claimed that the federal government is deliberately using the probe threats to make them submit to its demands.

He particularly mentioned that the recent call for the probe of the wife of former President Goodluck Jonathan, Dame Patient Jonathan and former Minister of Petroleum Resources , Diezani Allison Madueke as harassment and intimidation to the the South East and South South because according to him, the probe “should have started from other leaders occupying power at Aso rock.

“Those who are calling for the accounts of Dr Jonathan, his wife and that of Dr. Deizani Allison Madueke, are the real people perpetrating corruption and looting in Nigeria.

“I wonder why such people have not dissipated the same energy to ask about the atrocities going on in Aso Rock,” Kanu stated.

“They are now pursuing former President Goodluck Jonathan after looting the country and are now shopping for loans from lending agencies; they have not given the account of the N13.9 billion meant for Aso Rock clinic, yet the same people are asking for the account of a former President and his wife to disgrace them and make them scapegoats of their misrule.

“They are also pursuing Dr Mrs. Deizani Madueke, because they want to divert attention of Nigerians and the world from their incompetence and looting, but they have not responded to the allegation of looting of N13.9 billion Aso Rock Clinic; its alarm was raised by the wife of the president against the cabal in their government.

“We in IPOB are warning them and their compromised media who have not seen anything good in other administrations except theirs, to leave former President Jonathan and his wife, Patience, alone.

“We are surprised that PANDEF and Ohaneze Ndigbo have all kept quiet to this their madness of renewed attack on Jonathan.

“We are warning Abubakar Malami to leave Patience Jonathan alone; she is untouchable; Malami is writing banks to get Mrs Jonathan’s account because I wrote to IMF; enough of harassment against Jonathan and his family,” Kanu warned.