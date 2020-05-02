Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has warned the Federal Government against calling for probe of former leaders of the Southeast and South South zones of the country.

Kanu who stated this in a Radio Biafra broadcast on Thursday claimed that the federal government is deliberately using the probe threats to make them submit to its demands.

He particularly mentioned that the recent call for the probe of the wife of former President Goodluck Jonathan, Dame Patience Jonathan and former minister of Petroleum Resources , Diezani Allison Madueke is tantamount to harassment and intimidation of the southeast and south south because according to him, the probe “should have started from other leaders occupying power at Aso Rock”.

“Those who are calling for the accounts of Dr Jonathan, his wife and that of Dr. Diezani Allison Madueke, are the real people perpetrating corruption and looting in Nigeria. I wonder why such people have not dissipated the same energy to ask about the atrocities going on in Aso Rock”, Kanu stated.

The group expressed surprise that PANDEF and Ohaneze Ndigbo have all kept quiet over the alleged renewed attack on Jonathan.