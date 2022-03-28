From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The Coalition of South East Youth Leaders (COSEYL) has decried the alleged torture and the denial of leader of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, access to his family members and change of clothes by the Department of State Security (DSS).

The group, in a statement by its President General, Goodluck Ibem in Owerri, yesterday, said Kanu’s fundamental rights were breached by the DSS who are detaining in their facility while he faces alleged treason charge.

“The South East zone is highly tensed up and any act on the part of the DSS to further heighten or increase the already volatile security situation in the zone will not augur well for the country. Torturing Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is counter productive and will lead the country to a serious security quagmire if not stopped immediately.

“The rendition of Nnamdi Kanu by the Nigerian government has not brought any economic, political or material benefit to Nigeria, but rather it has pushed the Nigerian economy into a more hard and tight corner where if not addressed speedily will drive the Nigerian economy to doom.”

The youth group advised the Federal Government to rather face the challenge of rescuing the country from its economic upheavals saying holding Kanu in prison custody would not add economic benefits to the country. It is counter productive in all sense of the word. We call on the federal government to send Nnamdi Kanu back to where he was abducted and concentrate on how to bring out the country from her present economic woes. The current distractions is very unnecessary,” it added.