It is sometimes frustrating to investors that what has transformed other countries from poor, decrepit economies into a shining, rich, and modern mega cities, has rarely been allowed to succeed in Nigeria. Every so often, politics comes in the way to thwart such magnificent, forward-looking ideas. Given the dramatic changes taking place in global economy, creative responsible leadership has never been more important than now. Imagine Dubai or Singapore. In a must read for any student of modern era, who is interested in a true Arab success story, Jim Krane in his book titled, “Dubai: The Story of the World’s Fastest City, analysed with unique clarity the thinking of visionary leadership, and expressed an aspiration of all developing countries that want to make a huge difference in their countries and economies.

Dubai, Krane writes, “is everything the Arab world isn’t”. Today, unarguably, Dubai is the fast-growing city in the world, with an economy that outpaced that of China last year. It has become the hub of modern metropolis, luring more tourists annually than the population of India, a metaphor of lush life where celebrities mingle in gilded splendour, where most people looking for a success story want to visit. It’s an astonishing story that affects us all, that is, if you admire good things and what drives them. That exactly is the template on which the Centenary City Project in Abuja, was modelled after. For the records, the Centenary City project was envisioned as a vibrant assortment of top of the class mega city centred on the plank of sustainable urban development. It was also designed to make Abuja leap into the future as a high-value, knowledge-based community and a new hub to complement the city as the nation’s capital of a prosperous modern society. In short, the $18.5billion project was designed as a private sector driven project, a smart city similar to what you see in Dubai, Singapore and Monaco in France. These mega cities provide thought-provoking insights into what human brains can do to promote amazing economic growth and development. The master plan of the Centenary City is amazing. The architectural design makes it an interconnected urban centre that draws on the latest technologies as a financial powerhouse, a museum and cultural centre that will promote African and global Arts, world class hotels, business and technology parks, residential districts and an 18-hole golf course. According to available data, no fewer than ten billionaires are jostling for the construction of housing units in the Centenary City . The project is also planned to accommodate 2,100 villas, 170 apartment buildings, ten waterfront retail centres, over six international centres and the tallest tower in Africa. It also has the capacity to create over 150,000 jobs and engage about 250,000 people when completed. Imagine the extent this will go in reducing the rate of unemployment in the country. In addition, it will boost homeownership in Abuja, as well as open up the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) for improved business opportunities.

However, little progress has been made since the groundbreaking ceremony by former President, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan on June 2014. This is because of the acts of impunity visited on the project by the powers that be. Unfortunately, this is happening at a time Nigeria is desperately looking for international investors to boost the inflows of Foreign Direct Investment(FDI) into our economy. For instance, data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) show that Nigeria could only attract $689.7million in 2020. This was the lowest the Nigerian government could attract in ten years. It is for this reason that, last week, a Federal High Court in Abuja, granted an interim Order restraining further encroachment on the site of the Centenary City. The order was sequel to a suit FHC/ABJ/CS/2130/2022 filed by Centenary Economic City Free Zone Company, the plaintiff in the matter. The defendants in the suit include the President, Attorney General of the Federation, Nigerian Export Processing Zone Authority(NEPZA), the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory and its agencies, FCDA and FCTA. Others are the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, and Arab Contractors, a foreign construction company. In granting the order, Justice Inyang Ekwo barred the defendants from “committing further acts of encroachment, incursion and continuing to deface and destroy the master plan of the Centenary City Free Zone”. The areas involved measure 1,262.27 hectares, located at Wawa District, Cadestral Zone E24, and designated as Centenary Free Zone. The restraining order subsists pending the hearing and determination of the Motion on Notice. The judge also ordered the maintenance of the status who ante. The presiding judge said he arrived at his decision in line with sections 3, 5, 147, 148 and 299 of the 1999 Constitution( as amended). Interestingly, the Office of the AGF had in November 2016 advised the the Federal Capital Development Authority(FCDA) that upon the grant of Free Trade Zone status to the Centenary City, the President and Commander in Chief of the country, pursuant to section 1 of the NEPZA, Number 63 of 1992, the Centenary City project had been approved.

One would have thought that at this stage, agencies of the federal government would have stopped toying with the Centenary project. Even prior to the AGF’s advisory, exactly on May 22, 2015, Centenary City Free Zone Company, the subject matter of the suit, was officially gazetted and forwarded to the management of Centenary City. The subject matter for determination by the court is whether the executive powers of the federation that were exercised by the defendants and their agencies, were wilfully breached, impeded and/or deemed advisory by another level of government. In other words, whether the encroachment, incursion on the Centenary City project, by one of the defendants( Arab Contractors), and the agencies of the government, acted outside the Constitution and other relevant laws of the country. Beyond that, there are other contentious issues in the matter. One of them is whether the areas earmarked for the project falls within the restricted zone under the control of NEPZA. Over the years, this has generated debates. Few years ago, the NEPZA Board headed then by Dr. Cairo Ojougbo, claimed that the areas where the Centenary City project is sited are within the exclusive jurisdiction of NEPZA. But this had since been debunked by the Managing Director of Centenary City Company, Dr Ikechukwu Michaels Odenigwe. Odenigwe maintains that as far back as October 10, 2014, the management of NEPZA had in a letter conveyed to former President Jonathan, acknowledged the status of the Free Zone to be known as Centenary Economic City, Abuja. From available records, the FCDA and its sister agency, the FCTA, have been working overtime to subvert the project. The FCDA is reported to be miffed that it feels excluded from the project, and that the 5 percent equity agreement acceded to it was not enough. But, there is a better way to go about it than resorting to the culture of impunity that has always scared away investors from investing in big projects in Nigeria. The onus is on the NEPZA to disprove that, including the official gazette dated May 22, 2015. Also, on march 13, 2017, stakeholders, comprising the Civil Society organisations, promoters of Centenary City project, members of the House of Representatives Committee on the Federal Capital Territory, original inhabitants of Kuje Area Council, converged on Abuja for a public hearing on issues as they affect the Centenary project, land swap and compensation. The one-day public hearing provided a window of opportunity to address all the issues raised by the interested parties. The hearing was reported to have put to rest all doubts concerning the noble objectives of the project, including payment of compensation to the original landowners.

It is important that the court has stepped in to adjudicate on the matter. The earlier the grey areas are resolved, the better so that work on the Centenary City project will commence. The further it is delayed, the farther it will take the country and investors to reap the dividends that similar mega cities have provided to individuals, corporate organisations and tourists. I am inclined to believe that top government officials have misled the agencies under their supervision by ascribing to them, the powers, duties and supervisory rights that they do not possess. Unfortunately, these agencies have misused these powers in breach of the law.