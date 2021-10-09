The Guild of Sports Editors of Nigeria, the umbrella body of all managers of sports sections of major Nigerian newspapers and broadcast houses, has expressed shock over Super Eagles’ poor outing in a Qatar 2022 World Cup qualifier against Central African Republic.

The body described the loss as emotional torture, adding that the senior national team has been toying with Nigerians’ emotions for so long.

Against all predictions, Central African Republic defeated Nigeria 1-0 at the Teslim Balogun Stadium on Thursday, putting to question Super Eagles’ chances of qualifying for next year’s FIFA World Cup.

The loss in Lagos was Nigeria’s first defeat in a World Cup qualifier in Lagos in over 40 years and also the country’s first against one of the least ranked teams in world football.

There are 90 spots between the 34th Super Eagles and 124th ranked Central African Republic.

