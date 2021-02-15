Former Anambra Governor and vice presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr. Peter Obi, has called on christian leaders to resist the seductions of ‘prosperity gospel devoid of hard work’ and to preach the gospel that promotes good values in society.

Obi made the call at All Saints Cathedral, Onitsha, during the opening ceremony of the Standing Committee Meeting of Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion, saying prosperity gospel had gradually turned the country to a society without values of honesty, hard work and integrity.

No fewer than 1,000 delegates, including the Primate, Archbishops, Bishops, Chancellors and Lay delegates from across the country attended the event.

“We have gradually turned to a religious economy, rather than a productive economy. Go to different churches today, you hear things like ‘receive your car keys’! You then see people, who should be more concerned about contributing to a more productive economy, falling for such distractions. Let the church rise up and spread the true gospel of hard work, diligence and honesty,” Obi said.

Primate of Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion, Most Rev’d Henry Chukwudum Ndukuba, announced that the church sought to raise N5 billion for Mission Trust Fund spanning up to five years.

Obi stated that the Church can find some well-to-do christians who will be willing to support its missionary work. He said they only needed 500 donors, willing to give 10 million each, to hit the N5 billion target in no distant time.

Announcing his donation, Obi said: “I will support the missionary work here with N10 million. And let me announce that I have about 10 people who are willing to also support the Church with N10 million each. So right now, we only need extra 489 people who can donate N10 million to help us hit the N5 billion target.”

Reinstating his membership of Mbamili Diocese, Anglican Communion, Obi said he would always support the growth of the Diocese as a full member. He said he decided to join the Mbamili Diocese, when he was the Governor of Anambra State, because the diocese was domiciled within the poorest area of the state and thus, needed all the help they could great. He praised the former Chief Shepherd of the diocese, Bishop Henry Okeke, who he said, not only preached the gospel, but saved lives, both physically and spiritually, and always campaigned for the development of the area. He called on the new Bishop , Rt Rev Obiorah Uzochukwu, to continue taking the diocese to greater heights.