From Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

National Coordinator, All Progressives Grand Alliance Media (APGA) Warriors Forum, Chinedu Obigwe, has advised Andy Uba to take a rest and stop unending court battles.

Reacting to a recent judgment of a Federal High Court, Abuja that stated emphatically that the All Progressives Congress (APC) did not field candidate for the November 6 governorship election, Obigwe said Uba was already dying politically.

He said the court in its judgment spoke the truth since it was a well known fact in Anambra that APC did not conduct primary for the purpose of choosing its party candidate.

Obigwe said Uba’s alleged claim that APGA has a hand in the Federal High Court’s judgment that disqualified him was tantamount to punching the wind.

He said nothing concerns APGA with APC’s internal problem even as he saluted the dogged fighting spirit of George Moghalu who went to court.

“The issue of who is APC candidate for the November 6 election is APC’s problem and it has nothing to do with APGA. Uba’s attempt to link APGA with the recent Federal High Court judgment is a joke taken too far. As a matter of fact, Moghalu went to court with verifiable and reliable evidence and the Federal High Court, Abuja, based its judgment on the evidence presented to it.

“INEC and DSS reports that were presented to the court as evidence made it known that APC did not conduct any primary election in Anambra. Uba was obviously sleeping when Moghalu got that DSS and INEC report as evidence to use against him in court.

“His threat of appealing the decision of the Federal High Court, Abuja is a medicine after death that will not yield any fruitful result for him. He can drag the case up to Supreme Court level but the truth still remains that Nigeria of today is not the same with the past era.

“Uba’s problem can be described as self-inflicted problem and in that regard, he should carry his cross alone,” he said.