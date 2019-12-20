Ben Dunno, Warri

Delta State branch of Committee for Defence of Human Rights (CDHR), has frowned at the use of government apparatus, especially the police by some political leaders to oppress indigenes of Uzere kingdom in Isoko South Local Government Area of Delta State.

The body in a statement signed by its Chairman, Conrade (Dr) Kehinde Taiga, said it amounts to abusive of office for government functionaries be it at the state or local government level from any particular community or elected community leaders to want to use their offices to silent dissenting voices in their areas.

Consequently, it called on Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, to caution his aides and political appointees in Isoko land not to use oppressive tendencies in dealing with their people, while urging the state Commissioner of Police, Adeyinka Adeleke, to counsel his men not to be used as a tool to oppress local indigenes by any politician.

Comrade Taiga, who also doubled as the Vice National President of CDHR, noted that the body would not hesitate to stage a mass protest right in front of the Government House in Asaba and Force Headquarters, Asaba, to ensure that the issue of oppression of local indigenes by government officials was being addressed.

The body reminded the elected political office holders and government appointees from the community as well as the elected community executives to always remember that power is transient, as they would not occupy such positions forever.

It also warned the policemen who were being used to perpetrate such act of oppression in their communities to desist from doing that, as whatever evil they connived with politicians in suppressing the wish of the masses would come back to them after retirement.

“We are determined more than ever before to ensure that the people of this state, not just the indigenes of Uzere kingdom in Isoko South council area, have the right of expression in their own affairs and not being harassed or intimidated by anyone in high places,” it stated.

“We advise the Commissioner of police to invite both parties or groups involved in the Uzere crisis to find out the cause of the dispute and provide workable solutions to their differences in the interest of peace.

“The Police Commissioner should compel both parties in the crisis to sign a peace accord that would sustain the fragile peace currently prevalent in the community pending when a lasting solution to the crisis would be preferred by all the stakeholders,” he admonished.

Meanwhile, a community indigene, Chief College Owefe, who narrated his ordeals, revealed how some of the community delegates invited to a peace meeting at the council secretariat were beaten by policemen on the order of some politicians.

According to him, “on Monday 16th of December 2019, some Uzere leaders who were invited by the Isoko South local council chairman to a peace meeting but were beaten up right in the council premises; they were however, lucky to have escaped.

“These same people brought police again into the community shooting at people and violently made away with the community bus that was bought by ex-president-general, Columbus Oguname’s administration. As we speak, the bus is not in the community.

“For the past five months these same people and their agents have constantly harassed and terrorised the community with the illegal connivance of the police with support from their cronies in government.

“Unknown policemen had laid siege in the community and are still there under the guise of that there is crisis in a peaceful community, where everyone is going about their own business.

“It is on record that all these acts were being perpetrated for their personal greed and selfish interest against the wish of the majority of the people in the community.”