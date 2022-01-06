Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Defence Headquarters(DHQ), has frowned against the use of military uniforms and accouterments by some state governors, politicians, and unauthorized persons to produce their campaign posters.

The DHQ, warned that that the military allowed governors and other Very Important Personalities(VIP), to wear military uniforms during military training exercises, does not make them military officers overnight to use the uniforms whenever they want to.

It has therefore warned those who have used their pictures in Military uniforms to produce their campaign posters to remove them it have themselves to blame.

Acting Director Defence Information, Air Commodore Maigida, who gave the warning in a statement titled “WEARING OF MILITARY UNIFORM BY UNAUTHORIZED PERSONS AND POLITICIANS FOR ELECTIONEERING CAMPAIGN POSTERS IS ILLEGAL”, said “The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has noticed with dismay that some politicians have formed the habit of wearing military uniforms and accoutrements for electioneering campaign posters.

“The campaign posters of some Governors, dressed in military camouflage uniforms, are displayed in noticeable areas in their respective states. This is manifestly illegal and an abuse of the privilege of allowing civilians wear military uniforms during military training exercises.

“It is necessary to restate that the Armed Forces of Nigeria, as a professional institution, remains apolitical and, as such, would not want to be dragged into any form of political bias. Accordingly, it is important to advise politicians and others to desist from the use of military uniforms and accoutrements for political events and other engagements henceforth. Please note, anyone found culpable in this regard would be liable to prosecution.