Acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr. Ibrahim Magu, has again warned unscrupulous persons and impostors dropping his name to extort money from members of the public to desist, or face the full wrath of the law.

The EFCC also restated its warning to members of the public to refrain from dealing with such conmen, who claim to wield influence and connection with Mr. Magu, and so promise a soft landing for them in matters being investigated by the commission.

EFCC said the warning is coming up again considering the continued use of Magu’s name and photographs for extortion, as fraudsters now extort huge sums of money from highly-placed public officials over sundry matters before the EFCC in the guise that they are highly connected to him and so can help “kill” investigation of petitions against them.

The commission said Magu has never instructed or appointed anybody, relation or staff of the commission, to act as a liaison between him and any person with a case/petition against them, under investigated by the commission, with the aim of scuttling any investigation.

As a forthright officer, who for decades has dedicated his life to the fight against corruption, Magu stated that, “I have not asked anybody to collect money on my behalf, as it is not in my character to compromise my stand against corruption.”

Magu has restated this at several fora, and therefore, once again, warned the general public to be circumspect, as such fraudulent individuals have no relationship whatsoever with him.

In the same vein, relatives and friends of persons under investigation by the EFCC have been warned not to fall for the antics of the impostors, whose conscience have been seared by the love for filthy lucre.