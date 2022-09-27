From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, has cautioned the political class to desist from using religion to further widen the nation’s diversity..

He spoke, yesterday during the inauguration of a committee established to organise an inter-religious conference in the state

“Politicians should not be making utterances that create division between the two religions that would make the differences between our tribes and ethnic nationalities become wider and wider and intolerable.”

He said all hunan beings were creations of God, insisting that whatever diversify that exists was intended by God.

“If God had wished all of us to be in one religion or of a tribe, He would have done so but He decided to create us in diversity and since God, in His wisdom, had created us in diversity, it remained our duty to manage these diversities,” he said.

He urged the members to organise a befitting inter religious conference in Kano with a view to developing a road map for the management of the nations diversity

The inter-religious committee has Muhammad Uthman and Peter Ogunmuyiwa as co-chair. Muhammad Garba will serve as secretary.