Brown Chimezie

Eze Ndigbo Etiosa Lagos State, Gerald Onuchukwu (Gerico) has called on imolites to ignore rumours and speculations that Governor Hope Uzodinma has established Islamic emirates in all local government area of the state.

He described the insinuations as handiwork of idle minds bent on destablising the state through fabrication of falsehood.

In a statement, the Amaofuo Oru-West-born royal father said the rumour was an attempt by mischief makers to foment trouble and distract the governor from his delivering democracy dividends to people of the state.

Eze Onuchukwu commended Governor Uzodinma for the robust relationship between the state and the Federal Government, which has seen the governor accompanying President Buhari on foreign diplomatic trips. He said such move would attract projects to the state.

He urged Imo people to give total support to Governor Uzodinma adding that he was working hard to move the state forward through massive socio-economic transformation programmes.