From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

A Nigerian pastor, Adewale Giwa, has called on United States President Joe Biden to stop the proposed vaccine passports idea introduced by the Democrats.

Giwa, the senior pastor of Awaiting The Second Coming Of Christ Ministry in Akure, Ondo State, warned President Biden not to aggravate God’s anger.

The Biden administration and private companies are working to develop a standard way of handling credentials, often referred to as ‘vaccine passports’ that would allow Americans to prove they have been vaccinated against the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) as businesses try to reopen in the United States.

The initiative being developed to verify COVID-19 immunisation status and allow inoculated people to more freely travel, shop and dine have become the latest flashpoint in America’s perpetual political wars, with Republicans portraying them as a heavy-handed intrusion into personal freedom and private health choices.

Reacting to the developments through a statement made available to newsmen in Akure on Wednesday, Pastor Giwa advised President Biden to prevail on US politicians to drop the idea, describing it as evil and crime against humanity.

‘If you tell me that until I’m vaccinated I cannot buy something or travel, it means you are forcing me to act against my conscience,’ the pastor said.

‘President Biden should not let the world believe that he got to power to do contrary to the expectations of the American people.

‘One needs to remind President Joe Biden that America is considered the greatest country in the world because of the concept of the American dream and the freedom that the nation offers.

‘Where is the freedom of the people if vaccine passports are implemented? Please, drop this satanic decision of trying to force people to do what you want.

‘I think those who have eyes can now see clearly that the world needs God, not vaccines. Nobody can shorten the lives of God’s people.

‘You have a bad product introducing to me and I say hold your product; is it by force to accept it? You are not my creator, and you have no right to impose your decision on me.

‘Please, be warned with a view to escaping the full wrath of God, any attempt to implement this evil policy will spell doom for America. Let people decide whether or not they want the vaccine,’ the cleric declared.