Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) in Imo State have been charged to desist from the warehousing and circulation of statistical data that are not authenticated by the State Bureau of Statistics (SBS).

Imo State Head of Service, Dr Chibuzor Iwuagwu, gave this warning on Tuesday when he paid a working visit to the State Bureau of Statistics (SBS) in Owerri.

This is as he called for the reorientation of the civil service to queue into the Rebuild Agenda of the present administration by living up to the demands of their jobs and responsibilities.

Addressing the staff of the bureau during his visit, the Head of Service lamented the volume of unauthentic statistical data that are emanating from the state MDAs and being supplied to data users such as researchers, donor agencies and other world bodies.

Describing the situation as capable of jeopardising the Rebuild Agenda of the state Governor, Emeka Ihedioha, the Head of Service warned that, “a situation where information is required from the MDAs and is not forthcoming is not going to be acceptable. Governor Emeka Ihedioha believes in data, and authentic figures. That is why we are emphasising data.”

“When data generated by MDAs is warehoused and authenticated by the SBS they help government to plan, attract donor agencies funding. If you have authenticated data, people and organisations will come for it and in a way this will contribute towards boosting state IGR,” he noted. The Head of Service stated that he has been in the Bureau in the past, comparing what he saw then and what he is witnessing now, he expressed satisfaction with the rebuilding and repositioning efforts of the new Director General, Enyinna Amadikwa, is doing. He reemphasized Ihedioha’a focus on data and the rule of law. He reminded the MDAs that by the provisions of Imo State Statistical Law 2010, “the State Bureau of Statistics is the only authoritative source and custodian of statistics in the state; and responsible for the development and management of official statistics, coordination of state statistical system, advising the State and Local Governments on all matters related to statistical development, and developing and promoting use of statistical standards and methodologies in the State Statistical System.