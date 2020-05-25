The U.S. should stop wasting time in its fight against the coronavirus and work with China to combat it, rather than spreading lies and attacking the country, Chinese government’s top diplomat, Wang Yi, said on Sunday. The Sino-U.S. ties have nosedived since the outbreak of the new coronavirus, with the administrations of President Donald Trump and President Xi Jinping repeatedly trading barbs over issues relating to the pandemic, with U.S. accusing China of cover-ups and lack of transparency.

The two top economies have also clashed over Hong Kong, human rights, trade and the U.S. support for Chinese-claimed Taiwan. State Councillor Wang, speaking at his annual news conference on the sidelines of China’s parliament, expressed his deep sympathies to the U.S. for the pandemic, where the death toll is expected to surpass 100,000 in the coming days, the highest by any country.

“Regretfully, in addition to the raging coronavirus, a political virus is also spreading in the U.S.

“This political virus is using every opportunity to attack and smear China,’’ said Wang, who is also China’s Foreign Minister.