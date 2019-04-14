Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

The All Progressive Congress (APC) in Sokoto State, has been advised to stop creating mischief and propaganda against Governor Tambuwal and other PDP elders in the state.

The Senior Special Assistant to Governor, Malam Yusuf Dingyadi, gave the advice in a statement issued to journalists in Sokoto.

The governor’s aide also cautioned the APC leaders not be carried away by the peaceful co-existence and tolerance of the people and continued spreading lies against the government of the day.

The aide asked the party to remember that the office of the governor is an institution and not a personal affair to which anybody can send their threat or mischief.

“Nothing is like peace, living in peace is much more important to the development of our dear state, better than threat and political attacks on the office of the governor or government, because government is an institution, you cannot threaten institution because of your failure; even after you know that people rejected your offer to serve.

“There is no wisdom as a leader to hide under your party or position to lie and unleash mischief and intimidation because you are thinking that you have the central government or security agencies under your control. Such statements of threats are reckless and will destroy political cohesion and unity among the people,” Dingyadi explained.

He bemoaned the way and manners APC leadership is issuing statements of hate and intimidation after the supplementary election, knowing full well that the state government is tolerating their behaviours and antecedents in the state.

He challenged the APC to go to court, if they have evidences against the PDP, rather than becoming a nuisance to the peaceful atmosphere of the state.