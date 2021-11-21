By Chiamaka Ajeamo

Indigenous E-commerce store Amanda Malls is set to thrill residents of Portharcourt city and its environs with huge discounts in its black Friday promotion.

Speaking from the Company’s corporate office in Portharcourt, the Managing Director /CEO, Ogho Emore said the Black Friday promotion is a demonstration of Amanda Malls’ commitment to improving lives.

Emore said ‘’ This is our first black Friday and we are buzzing because it embodies what we represent as an organization. We are committed to making life easier and this is one of the ways through which we are looking to give back to our loyal customers. We are offering unbeatable prices on choice items from November 26th – 28th in our first ever promotion”. We are offering free deliveries on items above Ten thousand Naira to ensure maximum value.

The Chief executive stated that the company which is less than a year old had organically grown in leaps and bounds since the first day it opened its doors of business to the Portharcourt environs.

“Amanda malls was formed in December 2020 with the sole aim of providing a customer-centric E-shopping experience to the people of Rivers State. We are driven by a dynamic, innovative team and a robust platform designed with cutting edge technology to create the perfect marketplace.

“Our operations are driven by a desire to make life easier for our customers by leveraging on our large vendor network to provide the ultimate shopping experience for our customers. We also have our own dedicated logistics outfit to ensure that deliveries get to their destinations on time”

Ogho stated that through its operations, the store was growing the local economy. He pointed out that from engaging local suppliers to employing qualified personnel from the locality, the organization was directly contributing to the economic growth of Rivers State. The head

He assured customers that the franchise was in business for the long haul stating that there is a long-term strategy to guarantee the sustenance of the organization.

“We have a well thought out road map to ensure we are here for the long run. We intend to run a hybrid model where we will have physical stores as well as our online store amongst other things. I can confidently say that exciting times are ahead for all our customers”.

