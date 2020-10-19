Should the Governor Buni-led caretaker committee get extension, it will be victory for the Progressive Governors and their allied forces across the six geopolitical zones.

If the contrary becomes the case with the failure of the caretaker committee to get extension, according to political watchers, it is then victory for certain leaders and chieftains of the party and their portent forces with former members of the immediate past National Working Committee (NWC) as foot soldiers.

The indications for extension of the tenure of the caretaker committee started emerging through rumours, and graduated into endorsements and vote of confidence from stakeholders hitherto resolutely loyal to the sacked Comrade Adams Oshiomhole-led NWC before it snowballed into intense lobbying.

From the State party chairmen to the integrity group of the Non-NWC, National Executive Committee (NEC) and other party stakeholders, it has been one endorsement after the other. Their cogent reasons ranged from the commendable fruitful reconciliatory efforts dispensed by the caretaker commit- tee to the recent victory in the Ondo State governorship election.

The gathering cloud started when shortly after blowing its trumpet of recorded landmark achievements, including reconciling some life-threatening challenges facing the party in 11 states, a group under the auspices of APC Concerned Members issued a 14-day quit notice to the caretaker committee.

Still smarting from the ill-feelings arising from the traumatic loss of the Edo State governorship ticket, the caretaker committee leadership had rolled out its achievements that it is not a spent force understandably to dispel certain impressions.

The caretaker committee chairman had while blowing his trumpet during the inauguration of Reconciliation and Election committees for Bayelsa Central and West, said: “Let me say with all sense of appreciation and fulfilment that the committee had in the last three months reconciled life threatening challenges for the party in 11 states across the country. Today, we proudly parade political heavy weights like the former Speaker of

the House of Repre“Others are like former PDP National chairman, Senator Barnabas Gemade, several members of the National Assembly, Jimoh Ibrahim, former Head of service of the federation, Danladi Kifasi, Sen. Isa Hamma Misau, Salisu Takai while many others have also indicated interests to join the party.