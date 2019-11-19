TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has declared that his government belongs to all Rivers people, saying that it is not a government for any particular group in the state.

Wike spoke yesterday, during a courtesy visit by the Amayanabo of Wakrike Kingdom, Okrika, and prominent chiefs of the area, saying that the primary goal of his administration was to promote the interest of the state.

He said: “This government is not a government of you are from here or there. My government is a government of Rivers State. It is not a government of a particular place.

“Anything that will promote the interest of Rivers State is what I will do. You can be my sister state, if you want to take what belongs to Rivers State, I will not agree. I will not sell Rivers State for any cost. Let’s be our brother’s keeper”.

Governor Wike said with the fall of Bayelsa State to the enemies, the next target of the enemies would be Rivers.

“Unfortunately, one of our states is gone to the enemies. But, God will help us.

“For us, who are from Rivers State, we should know that there will be attack on us because the enemy has entered our territory. They will attack us, but with your prayer, Rivers State will prevail”, he said.

Governor Wike praised the Okrika people for the role they played during the last elections.

“The role you played during the last elections, showed that when you give your support, you give your support. People should be known for something.

“If you give your word, you give your word. In all my political career, I have seen that when Okrika people say they want to do something, they will do it. You are different and I commend you”, he said.

Wike warned people against bearing arms, saying that it negates the principle of peace.

He said: “The only reason people get arms is because the Nigerian Army is now part of elections”.

The governor urged the monarch to use his position to promote peace and development in Okrika. He appealed to him (monarch) to carry all interest groups along.

He informed that the state government would approach the State House of Assembly for the amendment of the name of the stool to read: “the Amanyanabo of Okrika”, as requested by the traditional ruler.

In his remarks, the Amanyanabo of Wakrike Kingdom, Okrika, King Alfred Sementari Abam, congratulated the state governor on his re-election and the confirmation of his victory by the Supreme Court.

He said that the re-election of Governor Wike was because of his outstanding performance and projects delivery.

He also thanked the governor for the recognition granted his stool after the court judgement.

He, however, appealed to the governor to ensure that the name of the stool was changed from Amayanabo of Wakrike Kingdom, Okrika to Amanyanabo of Okrika.