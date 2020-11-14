Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Mild drama ensued at Uto-Ukpu community in Okay North-East Local Government Area of Delta State where youths initially resisted the yellow fever outbreak response vaccination campaign of the state government.

The mass vaccination was in response to deaths recorded in some communities within the local government area, which was later diagnosed to be as a result of yellow fever infection.

But the youths of Uto-Ukpu had insisted that the strange deaths earlier witnessed were not medically related, maintaining that the deaths were as a result of atrocities committed against a deity.

The situation was, however, arrested by the intervention of influential persons of the community.

In other communities including Idumesah, Owa-Oyibu and Akumazi where the state primary healthcare development agency carried out the exercise, the turnout was impressive.

A vaccine recipient in Owa-Oyibu, Amos Agbodo, who is the ward development committee chairman, expressed joy for the government’s quick diagnosis of the ailment responsible for the strange deaths.

He said he would mobilize and bring other residents to the vaccination point to be vaccinated.