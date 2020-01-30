Rosee Ejembi, Makurdi

Benue State government has attributed the death of four persons in Obi Local government Area of the state to food poisoning as a result of conterminated water.

It would be recalled that last Wednesday, the Igede National Youth Council through its president elect, Andyson Iji Egbodo, raised the alarm over a strange sickness which had claimed the lives of four persons, leaving 15 others in critical condition in Oye-Obi community of Obi Local Government Area.

Speaking on the matter on Thursday, Commissioner for Health and Human Services, Dr Sunday Ongbabo said the deaths of the four persons was caused by the consumption of chemically-contaminated water.

Ongbabo who said the discovery of the contaminated water was made after the ministry swiftly took action by visiting the area to ascertain the cause of the strange sickness, called on the villagers to immediately look for alternative source of water for their domestic use.

“We are at the community right now; we have transferred those who are down with the sickness to the teaching hospital for thorough monitoring.

“Since the victims showed same symptoms particularly, diarrhoea, we have advised the people to stop using their source of water because the water is likely contaminated.

“However, we will take the water for analysis before we can arrive at anything, but right now, we have advised them not to use the water or fish there.”