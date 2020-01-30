Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

A strange sickness has reportedly killed four persons in Obi Local Government Area of Benue State. The strange sickness, according to the President-elect, Igede National Youth Council, Andyson Iji Egbodo is currently ravaging Oye-Obi community, a boundary settlement between Benue and Cross River states.

Egbodo, in a statement said the sickness had so far killed four persons in the last two weeks.

He gave the names of those who reportedly died to include Happiness Ogbu, Onah Ogbedu, Andy Edu and Wisdom Agwo.

He said all four victims developed the same symptoms of headache, internal heat, diarrhea, vomiting, stomach ache, weakness of the body and swollen stomach among other symptoms.

“Our investigation revealed the health authorities in Oju have been briefed. Igede National Youth Council is calling on the Benue State government to as a matter of urgency do all within its powers to arrest the situation.

“We are not resting on our part in the area of mass mobilization and awareness campaign on how to prevent its spread. Our investigation reveals that about six more persons as at today, (yesterday) are already down developing the same symptoms, some of them have already been moved to General Hospital, Oju,” he said.

He therefore called on all members of the state assembly, national assembly, government appointees from Igede either with Benue State or Federal government to as a matter of urgency to do all in their power to fight the dreaded sickness.

Confirming the outbreak, Commissioner of Health and Human Services, Dr. Sunday Ongbabo said the state government was already aware if the strange sickness and had promptly mobilised focal persons to the area to investigate and ascertain the nature of the sickness.

“Yes, we are aware of the strange disease killing people in Obi Local Government Area of the state. We have sent our focal person there to investigate the situation and ascertain the nature of the endemic.