George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

Culture is people’s way of life. People without cultural heritage are practically seen as people without origin. Ironically, the advent of Christianity has eroded the ancient culture and tradition of the Igbo people.

Regardless of the drowning of the traditional Igbo cultures by Christianity, the family of Umu Anyaeze in Ehime Mbano Council of Imo State has held tenaciously to their cherished culture and tradition. They have continued to preserve what they call sacred stone (Igu) that symbolises the family’s covenant of faith and strong relationship with God from time immemorial.

It was also learnt that the sacred stone also signifies protection, unity and mutual love among members of the family and their neighbours.

History was made recently, as Umu Anyaeze, through Dr Michael Chineme Anyaeze; a Consultant Urological Surgeon of Federal Medical Centre, Owerri, Imo State and Traditional Prime Minister of Umuezike Umuezeala-Ama Autonomous community in Ehime Mbano, unveiled new sacred stones.

The last time similar incident took place was 90 years ago; precisely in 1930, when their great grandfather, Nze Ahumuibenyi Anyaeze, did the unveiling ritual.

The historian and custodian of his people’s tradition performed the unveiling of the sacred stones (Igu male and female), in the presence of five traditional rulers, two reverend fathers, a reverend sister, many members of the enlarged Anyaeze family, as well as numerous friends and well-wishers.

Then the placing of the sacred stones in a special consecrated covenant box, likened to the Ark of Covenant box of the Israelites of the old and their God. Anyaeze narrated how their great grandfather, Nze Ahumuibenyi, traced when he left their original historical abode, due to several afflictions and settled in their present place:

“He miraculously saw the special sacred but precious stone (Igu) in the compound. Our ancestor as a man spiritually filled, he understood the divine signs and meaning of the stone as a mark of covenant, hope, faith, prosperity, protection and love between the family and God.”

He stated that in accepting the stone of covenant, their great grandfather made a vow to be upright in all his dealings and until death. He was an epitome of equity and justice as well as ambassador of peace and love.

However, Anyaeze said that between 1999 and 2003, while he was abroad for further studies, that the sacred stone was reported lost mysteriously: “All efforts to know what happened to the family stone of faith and hope was frustrated with unsatisfactory answers from those who should know. This prompted most members of the family to go on their knees seeking the face of God to unmark the mystery behind the missing stone and those involved.”

He likened it to when the Israelites lost their Ark of Covenant box to the people of Philistine: “They prayed for over 20 years and even met Prophet Samuel to intercede on their behalf considering the spiritual importance of the box.”

While the frustration of the Umu Anyaeze family lasted, he stated that just like the Israelites of the old; recently, his second daughter one early morning miraculously saw the sacred stone as it dropped in his private ancestral compound and quickly drew his attention to it:

“As a father and adult, I asked her not to touch or go close to it. I prayed to God before collecting it. In due time, my son also miraculously saw the second stone almost at the same place and equally drew his attention. I also advised him neither to near nor touch it, before I prayed and collected the stone for the needed preservation.

“God works in a mysterious way. The family was looking for one sacred stone but God in His infinite mercy as the ancient of days gave us two representing in our generation, male and female.

“Before the advent of civilisation, the people of the old had the belief that anybody that saw the sacred stone unjustly would either die or be blind. However, with the biblical covenant made between God and man, resulting to His only begotten son being used for sacrifice in the overall interest of mankind, the bad omens are no longer obtainable in our generation.

“Since it is no longer killing or making persons blind, it still deserves to be respected and secured as precious but sacred sign and symbol.”

The event witnessed people moving from the ancestral family compound to Mike Anyaeze’s ancestral private compound where a church service was held in his chapel. Reverend Fathers Jude Nnorom and Regis Anyaeze officiated the Mass. Rev Sister Chizobam Muoma was also in attendance as the choir rendered melodious worship songs.

Fr. Jude Nnorom canvassed the need for African Christianity noting that the future of the Catholic Church depended on Africans as currently advanced by the Pontiff Francis. He advised Africans not to forget their roots and their good cultural and traditional heritages.

Among the eminent personalities that graced the occasion were Eze Oliver Ohanwe, Obi Gburugburu of Ihim Kingdom; Eze Aloy Igweh, Ezeala Umuezeala-Ama; Eze C.K. Dike, Ebube 1 of IbeOwerre; Eze Williams Ikemefula John, Aku 1 of Aku-Okigwe; Eze Eric Uchegbu, Ano II of Nneano Agbaja; Mrs Pamela Chinyere Anyaeze; Dr Chiedozie Olumba Udedibia Chineme-Anyaeze; Nze James Njoku, Onyeisi-ala Umuezeala and Nze Uzowuru Anyaeze, oldest member of the family.

Others included Ezinne Lolo Theresa Ogonnaya Anyaeze, Chief Bernadine Onuoha, Mrs Ogonnaya Anyaehie and Chief Jude Anyaeze, chairman, Umu Anyaeze Council.