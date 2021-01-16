Strategic Outsourcing Limited has honoured 297 of its staff long service awards at an event held recently.

A breakdown of the awards showed that 95 staff received 19-year award while 202 were recognized for serving the firm for five years with dedication to duty and selfless commitment to the enduring success of the Group of Companies, to excel at all times.

Group Head, Human Resources, Francesca Gabriel, while identifying with the laudable, immense contributions of the awardees, noted that the awards were in line with the group’s practice of identifying immense, worthy commitment of the recipients, adding that the recognition is intended to also stimulate and duly appreciate them, line with the Group’s policy.

While extolling the sterling virtues of the awardees, the Group Managing Director, Dr. Olufemi Ogunlowo, expressed the profound appreciation of the firm to awardees, for sustaining the ideals of the Group and sustaining its success.

He charged the staff not to relent in contributing to success of the group in the years ahead.