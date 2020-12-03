A Professor Emeritus of Maritime Security at the University of Greenwich, United Kingdom, Chris Bellamy, has said Dakuku Peterside’s book, ‘Strategic Turnaround’, is a definitive case of successful high-level change management and essential insight into the maritime sector of an emerging maritime power.

Bellamy, who previewed the yet-to-be-released book, said it showcases the radical reform of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), and the entire maritime sector in Nigeria by its leaders and key stakeholders. He said the story of how strategic change was initiated, instigated,and successfully managed in the maritime sector in Nigeria has far-ranging relevance within the horn of Africa and beyond.

The story, he said, is briefly and eloquently told in Strategic Turnaround.

Bellamy, a former professor of Military Science and Doctrine at Cranfield University, and Editor-in-Chief, International Journal of Maritime Crime and Security, said: “Nigeria is the most populous country in Africa and the seventh most populous in the world with 206 million people in late 2019.

“Its maritime sector is highly significant: Nigeria has Africa’s largest economy and the 24th in the world, with a GDP estimated by the IMF at about $500 billion.

“Sometimes called the ‘Giant of Africa’ because of its large population and economy, it is one of the MINT countries named in 2011 – Mexico, Indonesia, Nigeria, and Turkey – having great potential and offering potential great returns on investment in the next decade.”