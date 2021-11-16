From David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

Stray bullet of a vigilante operative in Oraifite street, Enekwasimpu Obosi Layout, in Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra State has reportedly killed a 24-year-old only son of his family.

The victim reportedly met his untimely death while serving drinks to some vigilante operatives during a traditional marriage ceremony.

An eyewitness, who pleaded anonymity, said the groom had ordered the deceased to assist him in serving drinks during the celebration of his new wife.

“He was serving some vigilante operatives in his mother’s restaurant when one of them who probably was tipsy stood up and shot into the air and the stray bullet hit the boy.

“The boy suddenly slumped and was rushed to a hospital by the vigilante operatives, including the man who shot him and other sympathisers, where he was confirmed dead by the doctor,” he said.

The deceased mother, from Nri, Njikoka Local Government Area of the State, was said to be away when the incident occurred, but sympathisers who thronged the scene cursed the suspect.

“Imagine wasting the life of an only son of the family because someone who doesn’t know how to handle a gun was given one.

“Just because of the free drink, he became mad and touched the trigger and took a life he can’t create. He should be made to face the wrath of the law, an idiot like him,” one of the sympathisers said.

When contacted, Police Public Relations Officer (DSP), Tochukwu Ikenga, said he was not aware of the incident, but promised to contact the Divisional Police Officer in charge of the Area, Mr. Ekuri Remigius, for confirmation.

