A yogurt seller, identified simply as Jumoke, has become the first and only casualty of the Yoruba Nation agitators rally in Lagos.

She was killed by stray bullets allegedly fired by a security operative dispersing Yoruba Nation agitators at Ojota, Lagos State.

Witnesses told sunnewsonline.com at the scene of the rally that the bullets had ripped open the stomach of the 14 years old and she died immediately.

Concerned persons at the scene covered her remains with a piece of cloth while sympathisers and passersby gathered at the spot.

The Sun had earlier reported that security agents chased away agitators for Yoruba nation who had converge on Ojota area of Lagos, for the Lagos mega rally.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.