Street Minds Empire has announced the hosting of the maiden edition of its beauty pageant and awards of excellence themed: ‘Our Culture and Our Pride’.

According to the outfit’s spokesman, Aguredam Moses, the Queen of the Federal Republic of Nigeria Beauty Pageant 2019 is focused on encouraging “the harmony of our varied cultures as well as upholding the rich and diverse cultural attributes of Nigeria.”

Listing the measures applied to pick the award nominees, Moses said: “We picked our nominees after carefully examining their persons, work value, service to humanity and strive for general welfare of the society at large.”