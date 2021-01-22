Prince Ekene Okam, CEO of Erokam Empire Records, the record label that rising artiste City King is signed under, has made a passionate appeal to the general public that the label did not authorize the release of the latest song ‘Street of Ekulu’ by City King, therefore, anyone or organization involved in any business whatsoever with the song, promotion, advertising or airplay should desist with immediate effect to avoid litigation.

This warning was made official by a public announcement that read in part, “This is so bring to the notice of all parties concerned that the song Street of Ekulu, released by the artiste City King, is not authorized by the Erokam Empire Records, the official records he, City King, is signed under.

“Anyone in the business of promoting or circulating the said song is doing so at his own peril.”

Erokam Empire is a one-stop showbiz enterprise focused on music, movies and photography. Located in the New Haven axis of the Enugu metropolis.