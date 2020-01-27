Street Project Foundation (SPF), an intervention platform for the alleviation of the country’s youth unemployment crisis, has called on employer-partners to participate in the third edition of its Creative Youth Boot Camp.

The six-week boot camp, which begins in Abuja on the 9th of March, with the theme: “Art for Social Transformation”. The initiative provides opportunities for singers, musicians, poets, creative writers, presenters, comedians, spoken word artists, actors, visual artists, fashion enthusiasts and performance artists across all genres to develop their skills under the guidance and mentorship of industry experts.

At the end of the camp, participants will be placed on internship with employer-partners and matched with individuals, who will mentor them. Ezenwa Okoro, SPF’s Director of Programs, urged employer-partners in the public and private sectors as well as Non- Governmental Organizations to collaborate and sign up as employer partners, so that these young ones will have a place to intern and gain work experience. Individual experts and professionals are also encouraged to reach out to us as mentors. He explained that SPF is passionate about youth empowerment, the reason it is seeking mentors and internship placements to mould participants into well-rounded individuals.

“We call on organizations across all sectors in Abuja to partner with us on this great initiative that aims at empowering and preparing youths for the world of work. “Internship placement is a critical component of this boot camp and also finding mentors for these young people. “We are passionate about youth development, which stems from life experiences,” said Okoro.

He listed current employer-partners to the SPF as including Lapizulli Design Limited, FootVilla Leather Craft Limited, Teens Global Foundation, Leres Culinary Enterprise, 2Masks & A Griot Theatre and Peniel Foundation, all based in Abuja; Enugu Youth Entrepreneurship Network as well as ROC Marketing Communications Consult.