Street Project Foundation has won an international award for its successful implementation of the VOICE/OXFAM funded project called “Creative Youth Boot Camp: Art For Social Transformation.”

The award was presented to the organisation during an elaborate event held at the Dubai EXPO, United Arab Emirates.

Founder and lead visionary of Street Project Foundation, Rita Ezenwa-Okoro, received the Intercultural Innovation Award from BMW Group and the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations (UNAOC).

The award was presented by Mr. Miguel Angel Moratinos, high representative for UNAOC and Ms. IIka Horstmeier, a member of the Board of Management of BMW AG responsible for Human Resources Labour Relations Director.

Out of the 1,100 entries from 120 countries, only 10 organisations were selected, and Street Project Foundation was the only country in Sub-Saharan Africa selected.

Other organisations awarded were from Canada, France, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, India, Sri Lanka, Egypt and Switzerland.

In an interview, Ezenwa-Okoro, expressed delight for the honour, saying it was a reward for hardwork and assured the foundation will continue to do its best to facilitate opportunities for youth employment, social mobilisation and cross-cultural dialogue using creative arts as a tool.

