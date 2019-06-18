Vivian Onyebukwa

Street Toolz, a Nigerian interactive marketing and advertising agency, was officially recognised as West Africa’s best world-class Marketing Communication agency of the year during an award ceremony organised by the Institute of Brand Management of Nigeria.

The award event, which held at the Banquet Hall of the Sheraton Hotel and Suits, Lagos, was aimed at identifying, recognising and rewarding companies that have been applying branding and brand management best practices to the analysis, planning, implementation and control of policies designed to achieve corporate objectives.

The Wali of Bornu, Alhaji Zanna Zakaria, MD/CEO of Kain Energy Limited, who was the keynote speaker at the event, commended the Institute of Brand Management of Nigeria for its consistency over the years in recognising brands and businesses that are doing exceptional and innovative works, explaining that the award was conferred on West African companies, brands and individuals who have made impact on the lives of West African consumers through their innovations, inventions and ideas.

Jerry Ochei, MD of Street Toolz, while expressing his delight over the award, reiterated his agency’s penchant for leveraging storytelling to create innovative and compelling marketing content for its clients. In his words, “storytelling is a core element of human relations dating back to pre-civilization and cutting across different traditions and generations. At Street Toolz, we take brand storytelling beyond words, helping them speak to the target audiences that matter the most, in the most culturally-relevant manner.

Other awardees of the night included Great Nigeria Insurance (Insurance Brand Of The Year), Life Worth HMO (HMO Brand of The Year), Pemjolad Paints (Paint Brand of The Year), Work Bay (Property/Facility Management Brand of The Year), Keystone Bank (Bank Brand of The Year) and Miss Bimbo (Soap/Detergent Brand of The Year), amongst others.

It would be recalled that Street Toolz, which initially carved a niche for itself as a digital leader in the Nigerian advertising market space, was early last year officially inducted into the fold of advertising agencies in Nigeria by the Association of Advertising Agencies of Nigeria (AAAN). Since then, the agency has continued to push the borders of integrated marketing communications, creating bespoke strategies that are unique to individual brands and their objectives, and providing innovative solutions across the digital and traditional media landscape.

A youthful creative agency with a strong tech bias, Street Toolz started as a digital marketing agency in 2012, delivering top-notch digital marketing solutions to a diverse clientele base across the banking, FMCG, government, real estate, automobile and insurance sectors amongst others, a feat that has set it apart and seen it working for national and multinational organisations like the British Council, World Bank, Amnesty International, Leadway Assurance, Indomie Noodles, Grand Cereal Limited, UAC Foods, Leadway Pensure, Germaine Autos, Propertymart, Sandtex Paints, and a host of others.