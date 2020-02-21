Moshood Adebayo

A Special Offences Mobile Court, has jailed a street trader, Mathew John, 27, for allegedly assaulting a Neighbourhood Safety Corps official, Mr. Alape Solomon, as well as biting off his lips during a clean up enforcement in Victorial Island on Tuesday.

The accused person who was arraigned before Magistrate Israel Adelakun ,of the Ikeja Magisterial District on a 3 count charge of conduct likely to cause breach of peace, obstruction of an officer and assault was convicted and sentenced to six months imprisonment and a fine of N100,000.

The accused person was apprehended for illegal street trading along Eletu Ogabi Street in Victoria Island and in the process of arresting him, he resisted arrest.

In the ensuing melee, he held on to the head of one of the officers who accosted him and sunk his teeth into the lips severing a sizeable chunk of flesh. The assaulted enforcement officer who bled profusely from the upper and lower lips was rushed to Lagos General Hospital where the wound was treated and he had it sutured before he was discharged.

The magistrate ruled that the offences were punishable under sections 168(1)(d), section 117(1), section 174(b) of the Criminal Laws of Lagos state 2015.