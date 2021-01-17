From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Abia State government says it has set up a mobile court in the state to check the activities of street traders in Aba whose actions constitute environmental hazard.

This is even as government has given street traders at Obikabia and Opobo junctions in the Ogbor Hill area of the commercial city seven days to vacate the streets and move into approved markets in the city.

The Commissioner for Environment, Mr Tony Nwamuo, who frowned at what he described at the unabated harmful environmental attitudes of the people in Aba,

disclosed these while monitoring environmental activities in the commercial city.

He condemned the actions of the auto mechanics at Clifford, School and Weeks roads who he said have converted the newly reconstructed roads into workshops thereby thinning out vehicular movements on them and causing untold hardship to other road users.

Nwamuo, while giving the operators 72 hours to vacate the streets, expressed concern at the level of degradation their activities have caused on the roads, adding that expired engine oil constantly poured on the asphalted roads and defecation into the gutters have not only defaced the streets but also damaged them to the extent of throwing the roads back to their hitherto deplorable conditions.

He warned that government would not take lightly with anybody seen trading along the affected areas at the expiration of the seven day ultimatum.