Tony John, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has said the mobile courts for the task force on street trading, illegal markets and motor parks, will become operational tomorrow.

Addressing operatives of the task force at the Government House, Port Harcourt yesterday, Governor Wike said the magistrates would be deployed to the various locations on today.

He said: “From tomorrow, magistrates will sit at the various locations to prosecute offenders of the law banning street trading. Your business is to arrest the offenders in line with the law and take them to the magistrates for trial. Anyone that is guilty will be sanctioned by the magistrates.”

He warned the operatives against taking laws into their hands, saying the government would not tolerate them manhandling any offender.

Governor Wike said the ultimate goal of the exercise is to ensure there are no street traders in Port Harcourt and that illegal motor parks are closed.

“We don’t want to see any street trader anywhere in Port Harcourt. Your duty is to ensure the streets are clean. Those selling corn and other items on the roads should also leave. If you want to be a trader, kindly move into the markets,” he said.

He said a committee has been established to monitor the activities of the task force and added that where there are infractions, the operatives would be sanctioned. The governor warned the operatives against harassing people for money, saying any operative indicted for seeking bribe would be sacked.